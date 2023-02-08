Child run over by pick-up vehicle

Rohtak, February 7
Ayush, a 3-year-old boy of Pilana village in Rohtak district, died after being run over by a pick-up vehicle near his home today.
The boy’s father, Mukesh, stated that Aysuh was playing near his home when he was run over by the vehicle. Ayush was the only son of his parents and brother to four sisters.His father Mukesh rushed him to a hospital, but he could not be saved.The police has registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the pick-up driver.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...