Child run over by pick-up vehicle

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 7

Ayush, a 3-year-old boy of Pilana village in Rohtak district, died after being run over by a pick-up vehicle near his home today.

The boy’s father, Mukesh, stated that Aysuh was playing near his home when he was run over by the vehicle. Ayush was the only son of his parents and brother to four sisters.His father Mukesh rushed him to a hospital, but he could not be saved.The police has registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the pick-up driver.