Child safety: Following student deaths, Haryana schools to switch from conventional neckties to clip on ties

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) has issued a fresh advisory directing all government and private schools in the state to discontinue the use of traditional neckties and instead use the clip on tie which is a breakaway tie to ensure safety of the school going children.

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The chairperson of the HSCPCR Tripti Sheoran informed in Bhiwani today that the decision has been taken keeping the safety of schoolchildren as the top priority. “The advisory has asked all the schools not to use conventional neckties and to replace them with clip on ties that do not pose a risk to children in the event of an accident,” she said adding that they had written a letter in this regard to the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department.

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The Commission chairperson said that traditional neckties have proved fatal for children in past not only in Haryana, but at other places as well. Referring to the recent incident in Phulpura village of Bhiwani district, where seven-year-old Harshit died after his tie allegedly tightened around his neck, the chairperson said the Commission had taken the matter seriously and decided to issue the advisory for schools across the state.

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"The safety of children cannot be compromised. All government and private schools have been advised to replace traditional neckties with a safer alternative and implement the new arrangement at the earliest so that such tragic incidents can be prevented," Sheoran said. She stated that besides an incident in Bhiwani, another similar mishap had occurred in Haryana’s Sonepat district.

The Commission said the decision, taken in the interest of children's safety, is significant for lakhs of students across Haryana and urged schools to implement the advisory without delay.