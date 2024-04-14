Child sustains bullet injury, father booked

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 13

The police have booked a man after his 19-month-old child sustained bullet injuries under suspicious circumstances. The child has been admitted to the BPS Medical College for Women at Khanpur Kalan.

ASI Neeraj said they received information on Friday evening that a child was admitted to the hospital after sustaining bullet injuries.

Thereafter, a police team reached the hospital and asked victim’s mother Himanshi and grandfather Zora Singh about the incident, but they didn’t reply and refused to file a complaint, he added.

The police, along with a forensic team, visited the victim's house at Lath village and collected evidences. The police said during a primary inquiry, it came to the fore that victim’s father Ajay had fired a gunshot.

On the complaint of ASI Neeraj, a case under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered against Ajay.

