 Child Welfare Committee takes up case of 13-yr-old pregnant girl : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Child Welfare Committee takes up case of 13-yr-old pregnant girl

Child Welfare Committee takes up case of 13-yr-old pregnant girl

Was married to cousin | Denied admission in school

Child Welfare Committee takes up case of 13-yr-old pregnant girl

The girl and her mother at the office of the District Women Protection Officer in Panipat. tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, May 10

After a school refused to give admission to a 13-year-old pregnant girl in Panipat, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has taken up the matter and called the victim and her family on Monday.

The girl was forcibly married to her cousin in Uttar Pradesh (UP) after which she got pregnant. The Panipat police have registered a zero FIR on the complaint of the victim’s mother and forwarded it to the police station concerned in UP.

Rajni Gupta, District Women Protection Officer and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer, said a girl along with her parents approached her office on May 29.

The victim is three months’ pregnant. Her mother said she was earlier studying in Class VII at a government school in the city. They hail from Ambedkar Nagar district of UP but reside in a colony that falls under the jurisdiction of the Old Industrial Area Police Station in Panipat.

Her mother, in her complaint, said that they went to their village where her daughter was forcibly married with her sister-in-law’s son Dalip of Kanpur.

She later got a call asking her to her daughter back as her condition was deteriorating. She said her daughter didn’t want to continue with her pregnancy, said Gupta.

The police lodged a zero FIR in the case under Section 376(2) (N) of the IPC, Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Sections 9, 10 and 11 of the Children Marriage Prohibition Act, 2006, and sent it to the concerned police station in UP.

When the girl, along with her parents, reached her school to get admission in Class VIII, the school refused to give admission. They also approached a private school to get admission but that school, too, refused.

Gupta further said that the girl complained of pain and was admitted to the general hospital, from where she has been discharged.

Padma Rani, Chairperson, CWC, said it was important to take the DNA sample to prosecute the case strongly against the accused, but it can be taken only in UP where the crime occurred.

She said the matter of denial of admission to the victim came to her knowledge today. “I have taken cognisance of it and called the family on Monday. A letter will also be written to the concerned district’s CWC to take up the issue on priority so that the minor can get justice,” the chairperson said.

#Panipat


