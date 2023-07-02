Childbirth outside maternity ward, investigation ordered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 1

Not “admitted for 15-16 hours”, a woman delivered a baby outside the maternity ward of the Civil Hospital in Gurugram on Friday night, triggering an inquiry.

A video of the incident went viral on social media after which the principal medical officer ordered an inquiry.

Staff members came running to admit her only after she delivered outside the maternity ward, the complainant added.

Hailing from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, Narender Singh, who lives in Laxman Vihar Colony of Gurugram, has filed a complaint over the “negligence” of the hospital staff.

“I reached the hospital at around 7 am on Friday with my pregnant wife Shanti as she was having labour pain. Without even seeing my wife, a nurse in the maternity ward asked me to come later. I also met a doctor, but to no avail. Till night, my wife was not admitted,” he said.

After waiting for more than 15 or 16 hours, Shanti delivered a baby girl outside the maternity ward on the first floor of the hospital. “I raised the alarm and then the staff came running from the maternity ward and took my wife inside on a wheelchair. It is a matter of relief that my wife and the newborn are safe,” he added.

Dr Virendra Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, said, “Instructions have been given to change the duty of the staff nurse and the guard posted in the maternity ward. Another nurse and guard have been appointed. The principal medical officer of the hospital has been instructed to conduct an inquiry and submit a report as soon as possible. Action will be taken on the basis of the report.”

Prashant Chauhan, president of Sector 9 Residents’ Welfare Association, raised the matter on social media. Chauhan said that due to the negligence of the hospital, the lives of the child and the mother were in danger. Strict action should be taken against the negligent doctors and the other staff, he added.