Child’s mutilated body found near KMP; murder probe launched

Shock and panic spread through the area on Wednesday after the mutilated body of a child was found in multiple pieces along the green belt of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in the Bilaspur police station limits. Police recovered the child’s head with torso and one leg, while the right leg and both hands are still missing. An FIR of murder has been registered at the Bilaspur police station, and a multi-team probe has been launched.

A senior police officer said the preliminary assessment indicates the victim is a child around seven years old, and the remains appear to be approximately four days old. Police have begun checking records of missing children in the 6-7 age group not only in Gurugram but also in neighbouring districts.

According to the FIR lodged on the complaint of Umesh, a resident of Kalwadi village, he was walking through nearby fields on Wednesday evening when he noticed the severed leg and the head with torso lying in the green belt near Udaypuri village along the KMP. The child’s face was severely bruised, he told police. Officers arrived at the spot shortly after being notified, collected the remains, and sent them to the post-mortem examination.

The child is yet to be identified. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and mapping potential routes used to dump the body parts.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the child is about 6 to 7 years old and was murdered with a sharp weapon and, to hide his identity, his body parts were cut off and thrown at different places. Information about missing children between 6 to 7 years of age is being collected by informing nearby police stations and districts. Several teams have been formed to investigate the case and the picture will be cleared soon,” said Inspector Sunil Kumar, SHO, Bilaspur police station.