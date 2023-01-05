Chill brings cheer to Ambala wheat growers

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, January 4

The cold weather conditions have brought cheer to the wheat growers as the present conditions are beneficial for the crop and the farmers hope to get good yield.

While cold conditions are beneficial for wheat crop, the Agriculture Department has advised mustard growers to be cautious as any further dip in temperature may cause adverse effect on their crop.

Around 87,274 hectare is under wheat crop in the district, while around 7,900 hectare is under oilseeds (5,190 under mustard and 2,710 under toriya).Last year, farmers suffered wheat and mustard crop loss due to rainfall.

Farmer Rajiv Sharma said, “The present conditions are favourable for wheat crop and if the conditions persist in the coming weeks also, we will see good production this year. The conditions for mustard are also good, but if there is any further decrease in temperature, frost will affect the crop.”

Malkit Singh, another farmer, said, “I have sown wheat on eight acres and mustard on three acres. Last year, I suffered yield loss in both crops. Mustard is a sensitive crop and if the temperature goes further down, there might be some adverse effect on it, but the weather has been favourable so far and we are hoping that there will be a good production this year.”

Deputy Director (Agriculture), Ambala, Dr Girish Nagpal said, “The current weather conditions are favourable for wheat crop. It is at a vegetative growth stage. The farmers should undertake irrigation at prescribed intervals, but those who have sown mustard need to be a little cautious as it’s a sensitive crop. The mustard growers should visit their fields at regular intervals and use light irrigation, besides using smoke to prevent frost injury. Frost will adversely affect the growth of plants.”

Meanwhile, the Horticulture Department has advised vegetable farmers to protect their crops from frost injury. Over 16,700 hectare land is under vegetable crops in the district.

District Horticulture Officer Virender Poonia said, “The farmers should use low tunnels to protect their vegetable crops from frost as the excessive cold conditions are not good for vegetable crops. The government provides subsidy for low tunnels. Besides they should also use light irrigation.”