Chill in the air as temperature below normal in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 8

The state continues to witness cold weather conditions as the day and night temperature remained below normal for a week. On an average, the minimum temperature remains 2.3°C below the normal in the state.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Mahendergarh district yesterday recorded the minimum temperature at 8.1°C, which is about two degrees below normal. In Karnal district, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3°C, while Hisar recorded 8.8°C temperature, which was 4.6°C below the normal.

In Rohtak, the maximum temperature remained below normal as it reached 23.7°C yesterday, which was 4.7 points below the normal.

In Hisar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.6°C, which was 3.1°C below the normal.

The maximum temperature in Faridabad was recorded at 27.1°C.

Residents braved cold weather conditions in the morning and evening, with the chilly winds blowing from hilly areas to the plains.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hisar