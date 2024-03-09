Chill in the air as temperature below normal in Haryana

Hisar, March 8
The state continues to witness cold weather conditions as the day and night temperature remained below normal for a week. On an average, the minimum temperature remains 2.3°C below the normal in the state.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Mahendergarh district yesterday recorded the minimum temperature at 8.1°C, which is about two degrees below normal. In Karnal district, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8.3°C, while Hisar recorded 8.8°C temperature, which was 4.6°C below the normal.
In Rohtak, the maximum temperature remained below normal as it reached 23.7°C yesterday, which was 4.7 points below the normal.
In Hisar, the maximum temperature was recorded at 25.6°C, which was 3.1°C below the normal.
The maximum temperature in Faridabad was recorded at 27.1°C.
Residents braved cold weather conditions in the morning and evening, with the chilly winds blowing from hilly areas to the plains.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...