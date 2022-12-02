Chintels' builders seek second opinion on construction quality

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 1

Builders of Chintels Paradiso Society, a portion of which collapsed in February killing two women, has sought a second opinion on the quality of construction. In a mail shot off to the society’s Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), the builder said it was unable to decide on the way forward as it had not received the copies of the lab test results on the quality of construction.

Not required, says Gurugram DC There is no need for a second opinion as the IIT is a trustworthy institution. We will provide the builder with the report, but it has to abide by the order (of demolishing Tower D).Nishant Kumar Yadav, Gurugram DC

The builder said it had preliminary discussions with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) and Engineers India Limited (EIL) for conducting another structural audit of the building. The RWA has sought the intervention of the district administration into the matter. Rakesh Hooda, RWA president, said: “The builder’s attitude towards apartment owners is unsympathetic and inhumane.”

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav has already directed the builder to demolish Tower D of Chintels Paradiso Society, which is situated in Sector 109 here, and work out compensation payable to residents. In his mail, Chintels vice-president JN Yadav said, “We have repeatedly requested the Department of Town and Country Planning for copies of the lab test results, on the basis of which the IIT has reached a conclusion. So far, there has been no response. As a result, we are unable to decide on the way forward. We want another structural audit and have a second opinion on the matter.” Chintels’ vice-president told The Tribune Chintels had the right to seek a second opinion as the IIT had not furnished the lab report.