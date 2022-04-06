Chintels Paradiso homeowners move the Supreme Court

Gurugram, April 6
Over 185 homeowners of the Chintels Paradiso condominium moved the Supreme Court through senior counsel Prashant Bhushan seeking compensation, rehabilitation, an independent structural audit and action against the developer, contractor and other stakeholders following partial collapse of a tower eventual ordeal.
The collapse claimed two lives and left many flat inmates homeless. Though an FIR was filed and case was transferred to the CBI and an enquiry committee was also constituted in the matter but homebuyers alleged that no concrete head way was made forcing them to move the Supreme Court.
“No action has been taken against the builder so far. The CBI probe is still an announcement, proper structural audit is still awaited and we have no offer of compensation. They are just buying time for builder to wriggle out. We know only court will get us justice," said a member of the legal team of society.
A petition is already pending in the court which was filed by an 11-year-old boy whose mother had died in the collapse.
