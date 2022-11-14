Gurugram: Chintels Paradiso residents demand immediate relief

Tribune News Service

Gurugram , November 13

Flat owners of Chintels Paradiso Apartments today staged a protest against the injustice meted out to the home buyers. A spokesperson of the Residents’ Welfare Association said intervention by the government was the need of the hour as lives and savings of hundreds of residents were

at risk.

Seeking replacement of the old building with a new one, Vikram Gambhir, owner of a flat in D-tower, said the builder should reconstruct and handover new flats (improved quality) within a given time frame. “Those who want to settle elsewhere should be compensated,” he said.

SK Rohilla of F-tower, who has been told to vacate the building for safety reasons, said he would vacate the flat only after an agreement is signed with rent assurance, proper valuation of the house and reconstruction documentation with the guarantee of getting his house back.

Vijay, another owner from D-tower, said CIPL promoters should have a meeting with flat owners and come forward to directly negotiate and provide all the options.

With majority of residents demanding immediate relief, they said the authorities or the builder should ensure that the victims were provided either good quality accommodation in the same locality or the compensation based on market value of their flats.

