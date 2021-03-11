Chintels Paradiso residents protest at builder's office

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 21

Residents of Chintels Paradiso today gathered and protested at the builder’s office, seeking exemption from maintenance charges.

They said as the structural audit of the society was underway after the partial collapse of Tower D two months ago, the builder should not take maintenance charges.

“People lost lives. Many have been rendered homeless and the society is under scanner. The builder should abstain from taking these charges till the audit report comes and everything is in order,” said Sandeep Barsai, a resident.

The residents further said they had paid Rs 50,000 for the IFMC and Rs 2.5 lakh for electricity.

“The builder should be barred from using this as maintenance as it’s the society money earmarked for specific purposes,” said another resident Nupur Chawla. “We today decided that we will meet the builder’s representative at a meeting with the ADC on May 25,” they added.