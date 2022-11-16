Chintels residents divided on compensation

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 15

The residents of Chintel Paradiso are a divided lot on issue of relief and rehabilitation. Several residents want reevaluation of property and again purchase the flats while the others want reconstruction of their homes and reimbursement for the accommodation that they would have to rent till the process is completed.

Apex court to hear plea on Nov 21 The Supreme Court will hear on November 21 a plea of residents of a Chintels Paradiso Society building, part of which collapsed killing two women in February, challenging the administration’s valuation report of their flats, according to the petitioners. — PTI

The residents have started an indefinite protest demanding both key demands. The protesters demanded that the administration should again get the valuation done using the right methodology and proper diligence, and the builder should compensate them according to the market value prevalent as settlement. “Get our towers reconstructed in stipulated timeframe, and till then appropriate accommodation arrangements should be made for the displaced families to stay. We are ready to fight a long battle for our rights and will not allow the builder to usurp the house that we paid for,” Rakesh Hooda, president of Chintels Paradiso Rresidents’ Welfare Association (RWA), said.

District DC Nishant Yadav said they had accepted the demand on reevaluation but reconstruction of flats was yet to be considered.

