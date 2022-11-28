Chintels residents’ no to ‘meagre’ relief, want flats reconstructed

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 27

The residents of Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram, who have been asked to vacate their flats, in a meeting today turned down the enhanced compensation and instead demanded reconstruction of flats.

As per the resident welfare association (RWA), the evaluators have raised the compensation by Rs 400 to Rs 5,900 per square feet. Last time, they were offered Rs 5,500. The residents said they want compensation of Rs 12,000 to 15,000 per square feet or reconstruction of flats. The rent of the dwelling where they would stay during the reconstruction should also be paid by the builders, the residents added.

Rs 400 hike As per the residents’ welfare association (RWA), the evaluators have raised the compensation by Rs 400, from Rs 5,500 to Rs 5,900 per square feet

The residents want a compensation of Rs 12,000 to 15,000 per square feet or reconstruction of flats

They want the rent of the dwelling where they would stay during the reconstruction to be paid by the builders

“They have increased the compensation by mere 10 per cent… It is unacceptable. We have lost our homes… Families have been shattered. They just want the builder to walk scot-free and close the matter hastily. We want current market rates (of flats in the area) or better reconstruction of our flats. We will not leave the society till then,” Rakesh Hooda, president of the RWA, said. However, a senior official, on condition of anonymity, said the administration was doing it best to accommodate residents as per the norms but they seemed not interested in resolving the issue and moving ahead with their lives.

Unreasonable demand The administration is doing its best to accommodate the residents as per the norms but they do not seem to be interested in resolving the issue. On what basis are they quoting the rates? We have got professional evaluation done. They want a rate which is non-existent in the area. —An official, Gurugram Administration

“On what basis are they quoting the rates? We have got professional evaluation done. Initially, they wanted us to include things such as registration fee, stamp duty and we accepted and enhanced the compensation. Now, they want a rate which is non-existent in that area. Initially, they wanted compensation… When we are working on it… Now they want flats to be reconstructed by the same builder which is at current moment not feasible,” said the official.

The compensation for 50 flats of D Tower of Chintel, which collapsed earlier this year, has been worked out. The residents of Tower E and F were asked to vacate the towers after the collapse as these were structurally unsafe. But the residents don’t want to leave till the issue of compensation hasn’t been resolved.

The residents have also moved to the Supreme Court. The SC Bench, led by Justice KM Jospeh, said “If you look at your advertisement, it says it is a lush green and beautiful apartment. But it’s beautiful only in the picture, not in reality. How come a structure which was built so recently came down collapsing like this? It’s a very serious issue.” Asking Chintels India Private Ltd to respond to the residents’ plea, the Bench posted the matter for further hearing on January 6.