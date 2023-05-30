 Chintels residents refuse to vacate flats till compensation handed out : The Tribune India

Chintels residents refuse to vacate flats till compensation handed out

Towers already declared unsafe, authorities warn of forceful eviction

Chintels residents refuse to vacate flats till compensation handed out


Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 29

With 20 families living in structurally unsafe Towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso yet to vacate the flats, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has threatened penal action against them under the Disaster Management Act. The DTP (Enforcement), who visited the society premises to issue a final warning, has accused the residents of risking their lives and warned them of forceful eviction.

“The towers are unsafe and susceptible to collapse. The department had already got the builder to pay for rentals and shifting. Despite final warning last month, the residents of Towers E and F extended their stay,” said DTP Enforcement Manish Yadav. “Both the builder and the residents have arrived on an agreement. But, the residents have not vacated the towers yet. We have given them two days, following which we will be left with no option but to initiate action under the Disaster Management Act.” The authorities are worried about the tower strength in amid rain and thunderstorm.

Can’t trust the builder

We don’t trust the builder. We want compensation before moving out. We don’t want to be stuck in rented accommodations and keep waiting for compensation. We have asked the DTP for expediting the clearance of dues. —Rakesh Hooda, President, Residents’ welfare assn

It may be noted that following a deadlock of over a year, the residents and builder reached on a consensus on the compensation for poor construction quality, which led to the collapse of Tower D and claimed two lives. The builder had offered two choices — one of monetary compensation and second of reconstruction. Around 80 per cent of the residents have accepted the monetary compensation, but want dues cleared before moving out.

“We don’t trust the builder. We want compensation before moving out. We have asked the DTP for expediting the clearance of dues. We don’t want to be stuck in rented accommodations and keep waiting for compensation,” said RWA president Rakesh Hooda. Highly placed sources revealed that builder has been asked to expedite the payments to resolve the matter.

It may be noted that the structural audit reports of Towers E and F of prepared by IIT-Delhi had deemed the towers structurally unsafe in February this year. The team had declared towers unfit for habitation and observed that repairs on Towers E and F will not be possible as such repairs were neither technically nor financially feasible. The structural tests had found high chloride content in concrete leading to noticeable levels of corrosion in the reinforcement. The resident had since been asked to vacate.

Given two days

DTP (Enforcement) Manish Yadav has accused the residents of risking their lives and warned them of forceful eviction. The towers are unsafe and susceptible to collapse. We have given them two days, following which we will be left with no option but to initiate action under the Disaster Management Act.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet 'Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

2
Nation

16-year-old girl stabbed over 20 times in horrific killing in crowded northwest Delhi neighbourhood

3
Haryana

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers in police detention recorded secretly by Delhi ACP ; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

4
Diaspora

Hoshiarpur-born Chaman Lal becomes Birmingham’s first British-Indian Lord Mayor

5
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

6
Nation

IAF aircraft makes precautionary landing near Bhind in MP

7
Punjab

4 armed men loot Rs 40 lakh from petrol pump in Punjab's Sirhind

8
Nation

Wrestlers will be allowed to protest at any suitable place other than Jantar Mantar: Delhi Police

9
Nation

Runaway bride, lover killed in UP accident

10
Trending

Why Sidhu Moosewala still lives in fans' hearts? Watch best tributes in tweets as the Punjabi singer trends on his first death anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone
Jalandhar

Foreign dream snuffing out lives, five deaths in May alone

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

Top News

Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table

Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table

22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...

Monsoon may be below normal

Monsoon may be below normal

Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days

Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public

Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public

Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held

Pick any other site for stir: Police to wrestlers

Pick any other site for stir: Police to wrestlers

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai


Cities

View All

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Man refuses money for liquor, stabbed to death

Cops get 7 emergency response vehicles

Civic body's drive against illegal sewer, water connections to resume on June 1

Minister inaugurates Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Memorial

Protesting lawyers, three youths clash

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

PTU awards PhD degree to Bathinda man posthumously

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Dark spots highlight poor state of affairs in Chandigarh

Phase 3 of IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh under consideration

IT Park Housing Projects: Chandigarh Housing Board seeks opinion of wildlife experts

Chandigarh logs 27.9 mm rainfall, showers likely till June 1

‘Botched’ Surgery: US woman told not to ‘defame’ Chandigarh dentist on electronic media

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi

Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi

HC dismisses petition challenging RBI decision on Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

Truck hits bike, 2 killed in Delhi’s Kalindi Kunj

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Teachers to boycott varsity exam duties

Development works worth Rs 71 lakh begin in Adampur constituency

Ensure no SC student is denied scholarship, educational institutes directed

District Health Officer collects food samples in Hoshiarpur

Modi govt’s focus on welfare of all sections, says Union Minister

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, farm fires less than last year in Ludhiana district

Ensure prompt cleaning of road gullies, zonal commissioners told

Employee ‘flees’ with 3.46-kg gold jewellery

Mining woes prompt tipper union members to block NH-1 for 4 hrs

Activist, supporters protest outside DC office, demand justice for victims

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Non-teaching staff protest against Punjab government in Patiala

Congress councillors stage dharna outside EO's office in Fatehgarh Sahib

Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, adds another feather to its cap

Registration mandatory to get incentive for direct paddy sowing

Soldier cremated with full military honours