Chintels residents refuse to vacate flats till compensation handed out

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 29

With 20 families living in structurally unsafe Towers E and F of Chintels Paradiso yet to vacate the flats, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has threatened penal action against them under the Disaster Management Act. The DTP (Enforcement), who visited the society premises to issue a final warning, has accused the residents of risking their lives and warned them of forceful eviction.

“The towers are unsafe and susceptible to collapse. The department had already got the builder to pay for rentals and shifting. Despite final warning last month, the residents of Towers E and F extended their stay,” said DTP Enforcement Manish Yadav. “Both the builder and the residents have arrived on an agreement. But, the residents have not vacated the towers yet. We have given them two days, following which we will be left with no option but to initiate action under the Disaster Management Act.” The authorities are worried about the tower strength in amid rain and thunderstorm.

It may be noted that following a deadlock of over a year, the residents and builder reached on a consensus on the compensation for poor construction quality, which led to the collapse of Tower D and claimed two lives. The builder had offered two choices — one of monetary compensation and second of reconstruction. Around 80 per cent of the residents have accepted the monetary compensation, but want dues cleared before moving out.

“We don’t trust the builder. We want compensation before moving out. We have asked the DTP for expediting the clearance of dues. We don’t want to be stuck in rented accommodations and keep waiting for compensation,” said RWA president Rakesh Hooda. Highly placed sources revealed that builder has been asked to expedite the payments to resolve the matter.

It may be noted that the structural audit reports of Towers E and F of prepared by IIT-Delhi had deemed the towers structurally unsafe in February this year. The team had declared towers unfit for habitation and observed that repairs on Towers E and F will not be possible as such repairs were neither technically nor financially feasible. The structural tests had found high chloride content in concrete leading to noticeable levels of corrosion in the reinforcement. The resident had since been asked to vacate.

