Chintels residents reject builder’s offer for reconstruction

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 3

Residents of Chintel Paradiso have rejected the second and final option of the settlement offered by the builders.

The society representatives, who were called by the administration for discussion on the settlement offer, said the reconstruction was being considered but not in the current form. In addition to one-time settlement, the builder had offered to rebuild the

collapsed and unsafe flats in the society and sought Rs 1,000 per sq ft from the owners, citing increased construction charges.

Considering one-time settlement We’ve managed to end the deadlock in negotiations. Residents seem interested in one-time settlement. They’ve given suggestions that have been forwarded to the builder. We expect the final reply soon. —Nishant Yadav, Deputy Commissioner

It demanded over three years for construction and refused to pay rent for allottees during this time period. The residents claimed that they would not pay even a penny extra for the fault of the builder. “As of now, only the one-time settlement offer seems viable, but we are waiting if any amendment will be done to the second option. We will then make individual choices from these two offers and those not satisfied will take the legal route as per the administration,” said RWA president Rakesh Hooda.

Highly placed sources said a majority of the residents were ready for one-time settlement, where the builder, in addition to paying Rs 6,500 per sq ft, will also clear the payments in four months and bear rental charges till then.

Meanwhile, JN Yadav, senior vice-president, Chintels India, said “We had a meeting today with the DC, members of the SIT and several residents. We have agreed to pay Rs 6,500 plus actual stamp duty paid by them as well as the cost of interiors as determined by the government-appointed appraiser. In case of the second option, we will wait for the CBRI report and then proceed as directed whether it will be needing repairs or rebuilding.”

He further said “The reconstruction will be done within 36 months after all approvals and obstacles are removed. As far as repayment is concerned, it will be done within four months. Now we request that our registries be opened as soon as possible so that our affected cash flows as normalised.”