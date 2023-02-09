Chintels residents still await action against builder

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 8

Even after a year of unfortunate collapse, which killed two at Chintels Paradiso, residents await concrete action against the builder. Nearly 300 families have been fighting to get justice against Chintels builders for shattering their dreams and throwing their lives off-guard.

“Our case is a classic example of how mighty realtors are out here. The tower collapsed and every single enquiry highlighted poor construction as the key reason. Had it been a normal case they would have arrested the accused, but they are just buying time while trying to brush up the matter,” says Rakesh Hooda, RWA president.

Though initial FIR was registered by the police in February 2022, the Haryana Government had transferred the case to the CBI on July 18, 2022, which was forwarded to the agency by the Centre on December 29, 2022. It was only in January, 2023, that an FIR was registered against Ashok Solomon, the chairman and managing director of Chintels India Private Limited under Sections 304-(ii), 304-A, 34, 338, 417, 420, 427, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120 B of the IPC, and Sections 10 and 12 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Area Act, 1975 (Haryana Act No.8 of 1975). The CBI team has now written to the Deputy Commissioner and the District Town Planner to share information on the case.

Apart from the project details and related approvals, including licence, occupation certificates (OC) and construction-related information, the probe agency also sought the IIT report related to the testing of samples.

“It took them a year to even register a proper FIR so you can imagine how much time it will take for them to take action. The builder is not ready to give us our homes nor proper compensation. Everybody is just waiting for us to bow down,” said Hooda.

DC Nishant Yadav said the administration was working on getting the residents their due.