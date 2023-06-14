Chintels Tower G residents told to vacate flats within 15 days

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 13

After Tower G in Chintels Pardiso Sector 109 were declared unsafe by IIT-Delhi, its residents have been asked to vacate their flats within 15 days. According to information, over 40 families will have to move out after these orders.

Can’t compromise on safety We can’t compromise on safety of the residents. They are being given rent, moving charges and are being helped in shifting. They need to move out for their own safety. We will guarantee implementation of agreed buyback. Nishant Yadav, dc

The evacuation orders were issued by DC Nishant Yadav today and the District Town Planner (Enforcement) has been made the nodal officer to get the towers vacated.

This is the society’s fourth tower to have been declared unsafe. After a portion of Tower D collapsed in February last year, a structural audit was conducted by the IIT-Delhi, which declared Towers D, E and F unsafe. Tower A, too, was audited, but it has been declared habitable for now.

“Using the powers vested in Section 144 of the CrPC and Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Tower needs to be vacated. Legal action will be taken against those who violate the orders under Section 188 of the IPC and Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act,” read the orders.

The instructions have left the residents harried and they claim that 15 days is not enough to find a new house. “How can we find a home in 15 days? Apart from giving us more time, the administration must ensure that our demands regarding compensation agreement are also met,” said one of the residents.

The Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) that had in-principle agreed to the compensation offered by the builder has now put forth additional clauses for final settlement. According to a representation submitted to the DC, the owners of flats in Towers D, E and F want corrections in the buyback agreement.

“Default clause should be added in case of any default by the builder in paying the amount. Penalty of default and security of our compensation must be assured,” says Rakesh Hooda, RWA president. “Full settlement amount must be mentioned in the agreement, including flat cost, interior cost, registration charges and removal of clause of key handover on payment of 10 per cent. We’ll withdraw all pending legal actions after payment of 100 per cent amount.”