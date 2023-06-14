 Chintels Tower G residents told to vacate flats within 15 days : The Tribune India

Chintels Tower G residents told to vacate flats within 15 days

Fourth tower to be declared unsafe | Say not enough time to find new house

Chintels Tower G residents told to vacate flats within 15 days


Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 13

After Tower G in Chintels Pardiso Sector 109 were declared unsafe by IIT-Delhi, its residents have been asked to vacate their flats within 15 days. According to information, over 40 families will have to move out after these orders.

Can’t compromise on safety

We can’t compromise on safety of the residents. They are being given rent, moving charges and are being helped in shifting. They need to move out for their own safety. We will guarantee implementation of agreed buyback.

Nishant Yadav, dc

The evacuation orders were issued by DC Nishant Yadav today and the District Town Planner (Enforcement) has been made the nodal officer to get the towers vacated.

This is the society’s fourth tower to have been declared unsafe. After a portion of Tower D collapsed in February last year, a structural audit was conducted by the IIT-Delhi, which declared Towers D, E and F unsafe. Tower A, too, was audited, but it has been declared habitable for now.

“Using the powers vested in Section 144 of the CrPC and Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Tower needs to be vacated. Legal action will be taken against those who violate the orders under Section 188 of the IPC and Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act,” read the orders.

The instructions have left the residents harried and they claim that 15 days is not enough to find a new house. “How can we find a home in 15 days? Apart from giving us more time, the administration must ensure that our demands regarding compensation agreement are also met,” said one of the residents.

The Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) that had in-principle agreed to the compensation offered by the builder has now put forth additional clauses for final settlement. According to a representation submitted to the DC, the owners of flats in Towers D, E and F want corrections in the buyback agreement.

“Default clause should be added in case of any default by the builder in paying the amount. Penalty of default and security of our compensation must be assured,” says Rakesh Hooda, RWA president. “Full settlement amount must be mentioned in the agreement, including flat cost, interior cost, registration charges and removal of clause of key handover on payment of 10 per cent. We’ll withdraw all pending legal actions after payment of 100 per cent amount.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Which route should commuters from Chandigarh to Delhi take to avoid farmers' road blockade at Pipli

2
Nation

Jack Dorsey alleges that during farmer protest Indian govt said 'We will shut down Twitter, raid homes of your employees if…'

3
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

4
Jalandhar

Nothing 'Smart' about it: Rs 10-crore road collapses in just 10 months in Jalandhar

5
Nation

Canada says will provide 'appropriate remedy' for Indian students facing deportation

6
Punjab

Police remove protesting farmers from outside PSPCL headquarters in Patiala

7
Himachal In Brief

Tunnel on Kiratpur-Manali NH to get facelift, shut

8
Haryana

Demolition drive: Villagers chase away Gurugram MC teams

9
J & K

Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

10
Haryana

MSP demand: Farmers end protest in Haryana's Pipli after talks with district administration

Don't Miss

View All
Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Drunk Gurugram man gets ‘lift’ in his own car
Haryana

Drunk Gurugram man gets 'lift' in his own car

Twinkle Khanna attends uiversity at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'
Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna attends university at 48, puts herself through 'submissions, grades, thousand mugs of coffee'

‘Born to guide world’: Mother’s tribute to Sidhu Moosewala
Punjab

'Born to guide world': Mother's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his birthday

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer’s house with cakes, cards and flowers
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur pens heartfelt note on his birth anniversary; fans flock singer's house with cakes, cards and flowers

Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Top News

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Twitter faced shutdown threat, says ex-CEO; outright lie: Govt

Political storm erupts over Dorsey’s charge | Congress deman...

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

All 3 nations Jack Dorsey named didn’t give in to US pressure on Ukraine

India, Nigeria, Turkiye have independent foreign policy

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Canada govt gives students chance to prove visa fraud

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Haryana farmers end NH-44 blockade after promise of ‘fair price’ for sunflower

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn

Abuse complaint against Lal Chand Kataruchak withdrawn


Cities

View All