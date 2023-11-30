Chintels towers set to fall, residents seek compensation

Tribune News Service

Gurugram,November 29

After the Gurugram administration’s decision to demolish five unsafe towers of Chintels Paradiso, the residents have demanded full financial settlement from the condominium’s developer. Residents who have already vacated five towers of in the complex have moved to the administration in order to seek financial settlement, payment of rent, safety measures and submission of pending audit reports before towers are demolished.

They have requested that they be compensated, and also sought an option for reconstruction of flats in lieu of compensation.

“The unsafe towers cannot be let to stand for long as they pose a security threat. We’re working with the builder to ensure their demolition in the best manner, and have helped the builder and residents to come to a settlement,” said Gurugram DC Nishant Yadav.

Meanwhile, the project developer has again written to the administration to get the unsafe towers vacated. According to the letter, there are four families currently residing in Tower G and six in Tower H.

