Chirag Yojana, rationalisation ruining edu system: Hooda

Rohtak, August 20
Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today alleged the education system in the state was on the verge of collapse and the BJP-JJP government was pushing children towards darkness.
Addressing a press conference here today, he said the state government’s Chirag Yojana and rationalisation policy were depriving children of education. “There is an acute shortage of teachers in many schools due to the new transfer policy. Instead of filling up the vacant posts, the government is eliminating those posts and the related subjects from the schools,” he said.
He said the state government had so far scrapped about 20,000 posts of teacher and nearly 38,000 posts were still lying vacant.
Citing information received in response to RTI queries, Hooda said only eight new government schools were opened in Haryana from November 2014 to April 2022, whereas the state government had so far closed a total of 196 schools during this period.
“Three days ago, the government closed 105 more schools. While our government had made Haryana a hub of education, the present regime is driving the schools to closure,” he stated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...