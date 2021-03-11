Chirag Yojana, rationalisation ruining edu system: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, August 20

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today alleged the education system in the state was on the verge of collapse and the BJP-JJP government was pushing children towards darkness.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said the state government’s Chirag Yojana and rationalisation policy were depriving children of education. “There is an acute shortage of teachers in many schools due to the new transfer policy. Instead of filling up the vacant posts, the government is eliminating those posts and the related subjects from the schools,” he said.

He said the state government had so far scrapped about 20,000 posts of teacher and nearly 38,000 posts were still lying vacant.

Citing information received in response to RTI queries, Hooda said only eight new government schools were opened in Haryana from November 2014 to April 2022, whereas the state government had so far closed a total of 196 schools during this period.

“Three days ago, the government closed 105 more schools. While our government had made Haryana a hub of education, the present regime is driving the schools to closure,” he stated.