Choked sewers cause for concern

Choked sewers in Gandhi Dairy Colony located on 12 Quarter Road has resulted in the flooding of streets with sewage, making lives miserable for residents. People are living in unhygienic conditions for the last one month. The overflowing sewage emanates foul smell and might lead to the spread of vector-borne diseases. Surinder, Hisar

Portion of road caves in

During the monsoon season, heavy rains lead to the caving in of roads and the formation of potholes, which need to be timely repaired. A portion of road in Sector D, Defence Colony, caved in due to rains last month but so far, no attention has been paid to it. It can lead to accidents, particularly at night. The authorities concerned must monitor public infrastructure. Col RD Singh (retd), Ambala Cantt

Pathetic condition of roads

The Model Town Phase 2 of Kalanwali city in Sirsa district lacks road infrastructure. The stretch, connecting a major residential area and the market, comprising of two hospitals, from major roads, gets waterlogged during the monsoons, becoming a breeding ground for vector-borne diseases. Residents are forced to detour to go to the market as this stretch has become a pool of mess. Harmanjeet Sidhu, Sirsa

