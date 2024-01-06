Choked sewers in Faridabad colony

Choked sewers and open manholes have led to filthy and inhabitable civic conditions in many areas of Gandhi Colony in Faridabad’s NIT zone. Despite several complaints having been lodged with the Municipal Corporation, no change has taken place on ground. As the insanitary conditions pose a significant threat to the residents’ health, the MC’s indifference to the issue is appalling. —Rajender Panchal, Faridabad

Public convenience in poor condition in Panchkula

Apublic convenience unit near a wine shop in Panchkula’s Sector 20 is in a poor condition as it has been locked and unused for months. The authorities concerned should outsource the facility to a private agency to ensure that it is made functional. This would also generate funds for the civic body. Such a policy could be implemented in all public spots and markets across the city. —Lalit Bharadwaj, panchkula

Regulate OPD timings at Narwana Civil Hospital

Many patients visiting the OPD at Civil Hospital in Narwana have complained that they have to wait for hours for consultation because of the doctors reaching late. At times, patients have expressed their concern over the non-availability of doctors. The authorities concerned should regulate the OPD timings and ensure that doctors and medical staff are available in adequate numbers at the hospital. —Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad