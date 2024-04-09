Chowki Shamlat land case: Student outfit seeks Vigilance inquiry

Chandigarh, April 8
NSUI national spokesman Deepanshu Bansal has demanded a Vigilance inquiry into the Chowki shamlat land case. A controversial order concerning over 72 bighas of a prime land in Panchkula has come under the scanner of the authorities after Sachin Gupta, Panchkula MC Commissioner told the ULB Department Director that DC Sushil Sarwan took the decision in favour of M/s Polo Hotels without jurisdiction. The Tribune had published the contents of Gupta’s letter on April 5.
Bansal said the process of passing the order in disregard of the legal provisions should be investigated. He said the District Collector did not have authority to pass orders under the Punjab Village Common Land Act in the context of urban areas.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...