Chowki Shamlat land case: Student outfit seeks Vigilance inquiry

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

NSUI national spokesman Deepanshu Bansal has demanded a Vigilance inquiry into the Chowki shamlat land case. A controversial order concerning over 72 bighas of a prime land in Panchkula has come under the scanner of the authorities after Sachin Gupta, Panchkula MC Commissioner told the ULB Department Director that DC Sushil Sarwan took the decision in favour of M/s Polo Hotels without jurisdiction. The Tribune had published the contents of Gupta’s letter on April 5.

Bansal said the process of passing the order in disregard of the legal provisions should be investigated. He said the District Collector did not have authority to pass orders under the Punjab Village Common Land Act in the context of urban areas.

