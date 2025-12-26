Christmas celebrated with fervour in Karnal

Christmas was celebrated with enthusiasm and spirit of unity across the district on Thursday, as churches, markets and public spaces came alive with festive cheer. From early morning, special prayers were held at churches where devotees gathered to offer prayers, sing carols and remember the message of peace, love and compassion taught by Jesus Christ.

Church premises were beautifully decorated with lights, stars and Christmas trees. Children dressed as Santa Claus added colour to the celebrations and distributed sweets and gifts, spreading smiles among people of all age groups.

Markets witnessed a festive rush as people stepped out to buy cakes, gifts and decorations. Bakeries reported brisk sales of Christmas cakes, while shops selling Santa caps, stars and decorative items remained crowded throughout the day. Besides, several social and religious organisations marked the occasion by organising programmes. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta chaired a couple of programmes and greeted people on this occasion.