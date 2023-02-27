Kurukshetra: CIA cracks case, wife arrested for murder

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 26

The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested the wife of Roshan Lal, whose body was recovered from agricultural fields on February 15, for her alleged involvement in his murder.

The suspect has been identified as Rozy Bala, a resident of Samaspur. She was produced before a court which sent her to judicial custody. Roshan Lal (32), who went missing on February 4, was found buried in the agricultural fields of his cousin Rahul, a resident of Samaspur village. Rahul and Rosy were reportedly in an illicit relationship.

Naresh Sagwal, a police spokesperson, said a missing person complaint was made on February 5 by Krishan Kumar, younger brother of the deceased.

During the investigation, Rahul was arrested and he confessed to the crime. Meanwhile, Roshan’s motorcycle was fished out from a canal and Rahul’s brother-in-law Ravi, a resident of Panipat, was arrested for helping Rahul in hiding the body.

The CIA-2 in-charge, Prateek Kumar, said, “During the investigation, call details of the suspect were examined and Roshan’s wife was arrested. She was involved in hatching the conspiracy of killing Roshan.”

