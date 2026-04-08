A CIA-II team has arrested an accused in connection with the firing incident at a plywood factory reportedly owned by former INLD MLA Dilbag Singh.

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The accused, identified as Aman alias Kaku, a resident of Sinhari Khalsa village in Kurukshetra district, was injured after attempting to escape from police custody.

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SP Kamaldeep Goyal said the CIA-II team arrested the suspect in connection with the firing that took place outside a plywood factory near Jathlana town on March 30.

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He said that while the police were taking the accused for recovery of evidence, he tried to escape near Khajuri bridge and jumped off it.

“The police team immediately overpowered him and admitted him to Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, where he is undergoing treatment,” said SP Goyal.

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According to information, two armed men arrived outside the factory on the night of March 30 and opened fire. Police recovered eight bullet shells from the spot, which were sent for forensic examination.

“Using technical surveillance, CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, the police were able to arrest the first accused,” the SP added.

In his complaint, Navjot, an employee of the factory, said he was near the security room when two masked youths arrived and suddenly opened fire. Both were carrying weapons.

The SP appealed to youth not to fall under the influence of anti-social elements operating from abroad.

“Such individuals mislead young people through social media and lure them into crime while remaining safe themselves. This ruins the lives of the youth,” he said.