CIA Kosli bust interstate gang of buffalo thieves, 3 arrested

The CIA (Kosli) wing of the district police has claimed to have busted an interstate gang of buffalo thieves with the arrest of three of its members.

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Addressing a press conference on Friday, DSP (Bawal) Surender Sheoran said Ram Kishore, a farmer, had lodged a complaint at the Rohdai police station regarding the theft of his buffalo and calf.

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The investigation was handed over to the CIA Kosli team led by Sub-Inspector Nitish Kumar.

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The CIA team arrested two members of the gang — Raju Banjara, a resident of Basai village in Mahendragarh district, and Gopi alias Pandu Banjara, a resident of Jaisinghpura Khor village in Jaipur, Rajasthan — on July 28.

“Based on intensive interrogation of the accused during their four-day police remand, the CIA (Kosli) also arrested their third accomplice, Mohammad Salman, a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh,” said Sheoran.

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The DSP said Mohammad Salman used to go door-to-door in villages posing as a buffalo trader, while Raju Banjara and Gopi Banjara roamed around villages on the pretext of selling garlic.

“After gathering information, the accused stole buffaloes using a pick-up truck and sold them at animal fairs in Uttar Pradesh,” he added.

According to the police, the arrested persons have confessed to six thefts committed over the past month. These include four thefts in Rewari district, one in Mahendragarh and one in Charkhi Dadri.