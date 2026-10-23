CIA station under scrutiny amid 9-minute gap in CCTV recording

A Hisar court has ordered an independent inquiry into a nine-minute gap in CCTV recording at the CIA police station on August 4, 2026, in a case involving allegations of illegal detention of Promila, an accused in the Jivan Kundu murder case.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Avishake Garg directed the Hisar Divisional Commissioner and the District Magistrate to examine the camera system’s functioning and coverage, the interruption in recording, and the preservation of footage. They have also been asked to identify any negligence by officials.

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The court cited the Supreme Court’s directions on CCTV surveillance in police stations in ‘Paramvir Singh Saini vs Baljit Singh and Others’. The inquiry will focus on the recording gap between 6.20.13 pm and 6.29.13 pm on August 4, the status of the sixth camera and whether the system adequately covered the relevant areas.

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The authorities will also examine the police’s differing explanations for the missing footage, with the initial explanation reportedly citing a camera malfunction and a subsequent one referring to failure to preserve the recording.

The court has sought scrutiny of whether the footage was preserved in compliance with its orders dated August 6 and 7, and why it was not promptly informed after data corruption was reportedly detected on October 3.

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The two officials can requisition CCTV records, technical reports and correspondence, and seek explanations from the officials concerned. If negligence, dereliction of duty or non-compliance is established, appropriate action must be taken or recommended. They have been directed to submit an inquiry report and details of action taken by the next hearing.

The case stems from an application by Promila, an accused in an FIR registered at the HTM police station on August 4 over the murder of Surya Nagar resident Jivan Kundu, who was allegedly beaten to death by 10 to 12 persons.

Promila alleged that the police took her and her mother-in-law from their home but failed to produce them before a court within the prescribed period. The police maintained that the women were taken to safety amid threats from an angry crowd. Her counsel questioned this account, pointing out that no daily diary entry recorded their arrival at the station or their alleged subsequent release.