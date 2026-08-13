CIA team arrests man in murder case

A team of CIA-II of the Yamunanagar district police has arrested a man in connection with the murder of Shiv Kumar of Bhagwangarh village.

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Chamkaur Singh, a police spokesman, said the accused had been identified as Ashish of Laxmi Nagar of Camp area, Yamunanagar. He said that he was produced before a court in Jagadhri and the court sent him to two days police custody.

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According to the police, Shiv Kumar was walking along the road near Santpura Gurudwara in Model Town area of Yamunanagar on August 5, 2026.

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A motorcycle-borne man, who was wearing a helmet, allegedly approached him and struck him on the head with a brick before fleeing from the spot. In the attack, Shiv Kumar sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar where he later succumbed to his injuries.

In connection with this murder, a case was registered under Section 103 (1) of the BNS at city police station, Yamunanagar.

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Rajat Gulia, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said police took the matter seriously and formed a special team of CIA-II comprising Sub-Inspector Surinder, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil, Vijay, Sanjay and Rajiv to trace the accused.

“During the investigation, the team made sustained efforts and succeeded in arresting Ashish from Kalanaur village, situated on the border of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary investigation indicated that the accused had a personal grudge against Shiv Kumar over a woman, which is suspected to have led to the attack,” said DSP Gulia.

He said that the police would interrogate the accused during remand to ascertain whether any other person was involved. “His previous criminal record is also being checked. Further investigation is underway,” he said.