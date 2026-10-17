CIC orders probe into alleged plot allotment fraud in Panipat

The Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) has directed the Estate Officer (EO), Panipat, of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) to conduct an inquiry into an alleged fraud in the allotment of a plot in Sector 11 in the city.

PP Kapoor, an RTI activist, sought information regarding a plot in Sector 11 from the HSVP Estate Office in Panipat under the Right to Information (RTI) Act on July 17 last year. However, the Public Information Officer (PIO) and the Estate Officer refused to provide the information, stating that it was third-party information.

Advertisement

Following this, Kapoor filed an appeal with the State Information Commission.

Advertisement

During the hearing, Kapoor presented his submissions before the commission, alleging that a major fraud had taken place in the allotment of the plot. He further alleged that the Estate Officer was deliberately withholding the information to conceal the alleged fraud.

Kapoor said he had sought information on several aspects of the plot, including whether it had been registered by an authorised person in 1997 and whether the person's identity had been properly established and verified.

Advertisement

He also sought to know whether the transfer of the plot in 1997 had been carried out in accordance with the rules of HSVP, then known as the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

He further questioned how the building plan approval letter and the Building Occupation Certificate (OC) were issued in 2012 in the name of an authorised person when the plot had not been transferred in HSVP's records at the time. He also sought clarification on whether the signatures on the relevant applications belonged to authorised persons.

During the hearing on October 9, Chief Information Commissioner TVSN Prasad directed the Estate Officer, HSVP, Panipat, to conduct a detailed inquiry into the alleged fraud in the allotment of the plot and submit an inquiry report to the commission by October 22.