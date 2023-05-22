Circular for fine imposed on farmers for power theft withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 21

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today said that the circular on the penalty imposed by the power corporations on the farmers for power theft in the agriculture sector had been withdrawn.

The circular was issued on the recommendation made by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) and the state government is not bound to follow its order.

Addressing a press conference, the CM said in the circular, the amount of fine was made up to Rs 6 lakh, whereas earlier if a farmer had defaulted, he was fined between Rs 2,000 and Rs 20,000. “As soon as the state government came across this circular, it was decided that in the interest of the farmers, the government will not allow this circular to be implemented,” said Khattar.

Stating that the government has improved the infrastructure of domestic and industrial electricity, Khattar maintained, “The line-loss which was 34 per cent in the year 2014 has come down to 11 per cent. The state government has given 61,500 new tubewell connections, besides 50,000 solar pump connections under the PM Kusum Yojana.”

Providing relief to the Antyodaya families of the state, the CM announced “Antyodaya Urja Suraksha Yojana”, under which the families with annual income less than Rs 1 lakh and electricity connections being disconnected due to arrears of the bills will be given electricity connections immediately by waiving off the arrears.

On the charges of corruption levelled by the Aam Aadmi Party against his former Principal OSD, Khattar said corruption would not be tolerated at any level. “I am aware of this allegation and have asked the department concerned to give me details about the case,” he said, adding that the allegations still needed to be verified.