CISF tops police wrestling championship in Haryana with 22 gold medals

Five days of intense competitions came to an end at the Haryana Police Academy in Madhuban with the grand valedictory function of the 75th All-India Police Wrestling Cluster 2026-27 on Sunday.

The CISF emerged as the overall top-performing team, securing 22 gold, eight silver and 20 bronze medals to finish first in the medal tally. The Uttar Pradesh Police finished second with 14 gold, 22 silver and 16 bronze medals, while the BSF secured third position with 11 gold, seven silver and 13 bronze medals.

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In arm wrestling, Uttar Pradesh won the men’s and women’s overall winner trophies, while Punjab and Rajasthan finished runners-up in the men’s and women’s arm wrestling, respectively. UP emerged victorious in men’s bodybuilding, with CISF, Punjab and Kerala sharing the runners-up trophy. Maharashtra won the women’s bodybuilding title and Assam finished runner-up.

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In boxing, BSF claimed the winner’s trophy in both the men’s and women’s categories. ITBP was runner-up in the men’s section, while SSB finished runner-up in the women’s category. In men’s freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, CISF emerged the winner and Uttar Pradesh finished runner-up. In women’s freestyle wrestling, BSF claimed the winner’s trophy, with CISF finishing runner-up.

The five-day competition, organised from September 23 to 27, witnessed participation from 37 teams and 1,443 players, including 1,051 men and 392 women from across the country. Around 130 technical officials were also associated with the event. Athletes competed in arm wrestling, bodybuilding, boxing and wrestling across men’s and women’s categories. The championship saw a total of 81 gold, 81 silver and 131 bronze medals being won.

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BS Sandhu, former Haryana DGP, attended as the chief guest and congratulated the participating sportspersons for their spirited performances. He highlighted the participation of 392 women players, calling it a strong example of women’s empowerment. Sandhu said women were making their presence felt across every field, including sports.

He said that sport was not merely about winning or losing but also about discipline, confidence, perseverance and the ability to keep moving forward after setbacks. Congratulating the medal winners, he also encouraged those who could not win medals to treat the experience as an opportunity to learn and prepare for future competitions.

Sandhu said the Haryana Police had successfully hosted 21 police sports competitions so far. He also highlighted the Haryana Police’s welfare initiatives for its personnel and their families, including the establishment of 22 DAV Police Public Schools, where around 24,000 children are studying. He said police employees’ children received a 50 per cent concession in tuition fees, while children of police personnel and SPOs who died in service have been provided free education in these schools since 2022-23.