Citing Adampur byelection, poll put off in Fatehabad dist

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

The State Election Commission (SEC) secretary, Dr Inderjeet, today said in view of the Adampur Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 3, the panchayat election in Fatehabad district had been deferred till further orders.

He said the SEC had announced the schedule for the election for the various posts of the Panchayati Raj Institutions on Friday. As per the announcement, in the first phase, elections were to be held in 10 districts, including Fatehabad.

“After the announcement, the DGP expressed difficulty in deploying adequate police force for conducting the poll to elect members of zila parishad, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats in Fatehabad to be held on October 30 and November 2, in view of the Adampur bypoll on November 3,” he added.

Considering the same, the panchayat poll in Fatehabad have been deferred till further orders. The revised poll schedule for Fatehabad would be announced later along with the remaining districts, Dr Inderjeet said.