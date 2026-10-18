Citing ‘family reasons’, sports varsity VC tenders resignation

Ashok Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Sports University of Haryana (SUOH) at Rai, has tendered his resignation. However, his resignation has not been accepted by the state government so far.

Confirming the submission of the resignation, Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar said, “I have resigned from the Vice-Chancellor’s post due to family reasons. Now, it is up to the state government as to when it accepts my resignation.”

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“I can hand over the charge of the Vice-Chancellor’s office only after the government accepts my resignation,” he said.

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Ashok Kumar, a former IPS officer, sent his resignation letter to the Governor of Haryana- cum- Chancellor, SUOH, on October 14 through the proper channel — the Principal Secretary, Sports, Haryana.

“I was appointed Vice-Chancellor of the SUOH on February 26, 2024, which was extended until the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor on December 18, 2025,” the letter reads.

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“Due to some family commitments, I hereby tender my resignation from the post of Vice-Chancellor, SUOH, with effect from such date as may be decided by the competent authority.

“My resignation may kindly be accepted before October 31, as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Necessary orders may be issued, and I shall hand over the charge of the office of the Vice-Chancellor to the officer as may be directed by the competent authority, upon receipt of the acceptance of the resignation,” Kumar requested the Chancellor.

Kumar’s counsel had told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that Kumar is not in a position to continue as Vice-Chancellor of the SUOH due to “personal reasons” during the hearing of a petition for declaring his appointment “illegal and void ab initio being in clear violation of the provisions of UGC Regulations”.

The counsel also undertook that Ashok Kumar (respondent) would submit his resignation within three weeks. Taking a note of his submissions, Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, on September 28, directed the State of Haryana to accept his resignation within a week of its submission and appoint the senior-most Dean to discharge the Vice-Chancellor’s duties during the intervening period.