Citing NEET leak, Congress MLA accuses BJP of deceiving youth

Congress MLA and former minister Geeta Bhukkal launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, alleging that the youth are being repeatedly deceived through irregularities in various recruitment and entrance examinations, including the NEET paper leak.

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“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting for students’ rights and their future through the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign. The BJP has little faith in fundamental sectors such as education and healthcare, which is why Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has not resigned despite repeated incidents of examination scams and paper leaks,” said Bhukkal while interacting with mediapersons here on Saturday.

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On the issue of law and order, the former minister also targeted the government, saying that even elected public representatives were receiving threats under the BJP’s rule, despite its claims of providing governance free from fear and corruption. She alleged that incidents of crime and corruption were steadily increasing in the state, leaving ordinary citizens feeling insecure.

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Bhukkal also accused the BJP of lacking respect for the Constitution and constitutional institutions. She claimed that wherever the BJP succeeded in forming a government, it tried to weaken the Opposition and undermine constitutional values. Referring to states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra and Haryana, she said there had been repeated attempts to weaken the democratic system. “While the BJP claims to be safeguarding democracy, it is in reality weakening democratic institutions. This political ‘drama’ should come to an end,” she added.

Responding to a question about the future of the Cockroach Janta Party, the Congress leader said Gen Z became active only after the interests of the youth had been compromised. However, she added that the people of the state now understood the BJP’s policies and style of governance. She expressed confidence that, in the coming days, the public would make its decision based on issues affecting the public interest.