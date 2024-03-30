Citizens can enrol as voters till April 26

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

Citizens can enroll as voters for the ensuing Lok Sabha election until April 26, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said today.

Eligible individuals can register their names by filling Form 6 with the concerned BLO, Election Registration Officer and Assistant Election Registration Officer, Agarwal said. The form is available on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, https://www.ceoharyana.gov.in, and can be downloaded.

To register, individuals can apply offline or online with two passport size coloured photographs, along with proof of residence and an age certificate. For information related to voter registration, citizens can also dial toll-free number 1950.

Agarwal said for the convenience of persons with disability (PwD), EPIC cards and photo voter slips will be printed in Braille script, and facilities such as Braille ballot papers and slips on EVMs will also be available. He said the number of identified PwD voters in the state was 148,597.

He said visually impaired voters and PwD voters can bring a helper with them to cast vote. He said there were 19829,675 voters in the state, including 10525,840 males, 9303,385 females and 450 transgender voters.

