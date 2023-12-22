 City gas distribution policy on cards : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • City gas distribution policy on cards

Departments told to finalise procedure at the earliest

Sanjeev Kaushal



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 21

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today said that the state government was on the verge of introducing a comprehensive city gas distribution policy.

This strategic move aims to expedite the approval process for the installation of gas (CNG/PNG) pipelines within a specified time frame. The policy is a step towards streamlining procedures, ensuring efficient and timely permissions for advancing the development of gas infrastructure in the state.

Presiding over a meeting on the issue here today, the Chief Secretary said all stakeholder departments should deliberate and finalise the procedure of the distribution policy at the earliest.

The City Gas Distribution (CGD) network was being developed to expand gas demand and utilisation across domestic households, commercial establishments, industrial facilities, and the transport sector. The government had been strategically planning for extensive CGD infrastructure implementation, which would aid Haryana’s transition to a gas-based economy and reduce its dependence on crude oil imports.

For the installation of CNG stations, storage facilities, pumping stations, etc., the licensee would need to independently obtain NOCs/permissions from the appropriate authority after following due procedures.

The policy would concentrate on granting authorisation for pipeline installations. The authorised entity would bear the responsibility for public safety at every stage, encompassing the establishment, maintenance, and any associated activities related to the distribution network.

Additionally, they were obligated to indemnify the local authority against any potential accidents or damage to life and/or property, whether occurring during the execution or in the post-execution phase. It would also cover permission of right of use and right of way for laying the network. It shall not be applied to other facilities of the project such as CNG station, storage facilities, pumping station etc.

