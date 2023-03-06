City Magistrate leads cleanliness drive in Hisar

Hisar, March 5
A special cleanliness campaign was launched in a residential colony of the mini secretariat in Hisar today.
City Magistrate Rajesh Khoth led the cleanliness drive and was joined by a number of officials, government employees and sanitation workers. Khoth said residents should devote time to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings. Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh has appealed to the residents to cooperate in keeping their houses and the surrounding environment clean. “It is possible to build a healthy society through cleanliness. When our environment is clean only then we can be healthy,” Khoth said.
