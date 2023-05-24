City signboards in a state of neglect

SIGNBOARDS erected in HSVP Sector 8 of Ambala City have been left neglected for several years. The issue has been brought to the attention of HSVP officials, the Municipal Corporation and the district administration, but unfortunately, no action has been taken yet. This problem extends to other sectors as well. It is important that the authorities take necessary steps to maintain signboards. Vinod Gupta, ambala

Encroachments on service roads

ENCROACHMENTS on service roads and footpaths is a major cause of traffic congestion on NH-44. Since numerous banks, coaching institutes and business showrooms are located on the highway, visitors, employees and customers often park their vehicles on the service roads, exacerbating the problem. It is imperative that the district administration take immediate action against the violators. Sourav Leekha, panipat

Incomplete road a bane of motorists

THE construction of the main Sector 10/11 dividing road, which serves as a vital passage linking Sectors 6, 7, 10, 11, 12 and YMCA Crossing on the national highway, has stalled. This has resulted in inconvenience to thousands of commuters. Although the construction of this road was initiated about two years ago, the work has come to a halt due to the delay in payment to the contractor and a jurisdiction dispute between the MC authorities and FMDA. The authorities must resolve the issues promptly. Ajay Chaudhary, faridabad

