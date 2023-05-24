 City signboards in a state of neglect : The Tribune India

What our readers say

City signboards in a state of neglect

City signboards in a state of neglect


SIGNBOARDS erected in HSVP Sector 8 of Ambala City have been left neglected for several years. The issue has been brought to the attention of HSVP officials, the Municipal Corporation and the district administration, but unfortunately, no action has been taken yet. This problem extends to other sectors as well. It is important that the authorities take necessary steps to maintain signboards. Vinod Gupta, ambala

Encroachments on service roads

ENCROACHMENTS on service roads and footpaths is a major cause of traffic congestion on NH-44. Since numerous banks, coaching institutes and business showrooms are located on the highway, visitors, employees and customers often park their vehicles on the service roads, exacerbating the problem. It is imperative that the district administration take immediate action against the violators. Sourav Leekha, panipat

Incomplete road a bane of motorists

THE construction of the main Sector 10/11 dividing road, which serves as a vital passage linking Sectors 6, 7, 10, 11, 12 and YMCA Crossing on the national highway, has stalled. This has resulted in inconvenience to thousands of commuters. Although the construction of this road was initiated about two years ago, the work has come to a halt due to the delay in payment to the contractor and a jurisdiction dispute between the MC authorities and FMDA. The authorities must resolve the issues promptly. Ajay Chaudhary, faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Rahul Gandhi's hitch-hikes truck ride at midnight from Delhi to sister Priyanka's house in Shimla

2
Nation

UPSC Civil Services Results: Women secure top four ranks, Ishita Kishore bags first spot

3
Diaspora

NIA team in London to probe attack on Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters

4
Punjab

Bargari sacrilege cases: Proclaimed offender Sandeep Bareta arrested in Bangalore

5
Diaspora

Strongest and biggest foundations of India-Australia relations are mutual trust and mutual respect, says PM Modi

6
Punjab

SGPC to call open tenders for telecast of ‘gurbani’, says Harjinder Dhami, accuses CM Bhagwant Mann of doing politics

7
Delhi

Policeman ‘misbehaved’ with Manish Sisodia, alleges AAP, Delhi Police dismisses charge

8
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for minimising dependence of accused on surety

9
Nation

Trinamool Congress, AAP, CPI announce boycott of new Parliament inauguration; larger Opposition likely to follow suit

10
Nation

Will support AAP in fight against Central ordinance: Mamata Banerjee after meeting Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann

Don't Miss

View All
Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question
World

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Kartarpur
Punjab

Siblings reunite after 75 years at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today
Chandigarh

Light rain likely in Chandigarh for 5 days from today

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from UT; will acquire 14 acres
Chandigarh

Punjab gives nod to shorter airport route from Chandigarh; will acquire 14 acres

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today
Nation

Northwest sizzles, Delhi temp crosses 46°C; relief likely today

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor
Science Technology

Meet Instagram's new Twitter competitor

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh councillor makes history after being appointed 1st turban-wearing Lord Mayor of UK's Coventry

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis
Himachal

Snow cover in river basins falls 10%, Himachal Pradesh stares at water crisis

Top News

Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch

Oppn set to keep away from new Parl launch

TMC, CPI, AAP announce boycott | Cong decision soon

Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups

Certification from govt labs now must for exporting cough syrups

Move follows 3 WHO alerts over substandard drugs

Haryana blacklists Maiden Pharma, but no penal action

Haryana blacklists Maiden Pharma, but no penal action

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Rescued from Oman, Punjab women relate ordeal

Lured by agents over greener pastures, they were ‘enslaved, ...

Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams

Women bag top 4 spots in civil services exams

Ishita Kishore, IAF officer’s daughter, stands 1st


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

Amritsar: Stubble burning hitting flora & fauna alongside district roads

‘Rs 2,000 note withdrawal not without its share of problems’

Guru Arjan Dev’s 417th martyrdom day observed in Amritsar

‘New roads before monsoon’

Aided school teachers, mid-day meal workers seek hike in wages

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

5 held for gang-rape of Class VII student in Chandigarh

Dhanas mishap: Police remand of Beetle car driver extended by day

No fixed time for collection of garbage, Chandigarh residents miffed

Chandigarh’s Ankita Puwar bags AIR 28 in UPSC Civil Services exam

Class XI admission process in Chandigarh govt schools begins today

Sisodia manhandled in court complex, claims AAP; Delhi Police refute charge

Sisodia manhandled in court complex, claims AAP; Delhi Police refute charge

Delhi HC sets aside Mayor’s decision for repoll to elect committee members

L-G Saxena visits Delhi’s 3 landfill sites

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

In process of giving flats or plots to Latifpura oustees: JIT

Car catches fire, occupants jump out to save their lives

Chaos at busy junction as traffic lights non-functional

Religious functions, ‘chabeels’ in Jalandhar mark Guru’s martyrdom day

No takers for football & wrestling at Sports School; coaches shocked

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

Slow pace of ROB,RUB project troubles residents, shopkeepers

With no major clue, police probe to rely on call dump

MC ropes in religious bodies, edu institutes for improving outreach

Special train from Amritsar to Gandhidham

Video of youth being assaulted goes viral

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Patiala District sees 418 farm fire cases this season

Alumni from 1971 batch of PPS celebrate golden jubilee in Nabha

Photo exhibition, awareness mark International Biodiversity Day