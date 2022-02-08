Civic amenities poor in Greater Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 7

Greater Faridabad, known as the hub of high-rise residential societies here with a population of over one lakh, is yet to be equipped with basic civil amenities.

Also known as Neharpar, the area does not have an efficient sewage disposal system, water supply system and public parks. The area was claimed to be developed as a modern habitat.

“Despite shelling an amount of over Rs 5,000 crore as external development charges (EDC) and internal development charges (IDC), there is no functional sewer line in the about 15 residential sectors carved about 15 to 20 years ago,” said Pramod Manocha of the Greater Faridabad Residents Association.

Manocha said residents here had been mainly dependent on ground water supply. “The majority of roads have been damaged with no news on repair work. Unauthorised colonisation, illegal constructions, encroachments and garbage littered in the open has also become a common sight,” he added.

Describing the conditions as pathetic, Satinder Singh of the Greater Faridabad Residents Welfare Association said it was the only area without any public park.

“Residents have been paying all kinds of taxes, but have received no amenities. There is no fire station and power substation, and the green belts are also lying ill maintained,” he added.

“Greater Faridabad is reeling under the fake commitment model with deep rooted nexus of politicians and builders,” said Paras Bhardwaj of NGO ‘Save Faridabad’.

He said the roads were pathetic, the sewage disposal was run by tanker mafia, who enjoyed patronage of influential leaders, making the societies bear an average monthly bill of over Rs 6 lakh. “The mafia enjoys such power only because the administration has failed to provide any facility,” he added.

Roopa Somasundaram, a resident who lodged a petition with the NHRC in 2021 regarding poor civic amenities, said the issue remained unaddressed despite claims by the authorities concerned.

However, claiming that sewage pipes and water supply lines had been laid along the master roads, Rajiv Sharma, Superintending Engineer, Haryana Sahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) said it was the job of the societies to get connections for the same.

“With a sewage treatment plant of 30 MLD under construction, the road work has been handed over to the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority,” he added.