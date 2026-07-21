Civic body begins road, stormwater drain works in Jagadhri’s Roop Nagar

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has begun construction of a road leading to Gurudwara Sahib and a stormwater drainage line in Roop Nagar Colony in Jagadhri’s Ward 7 at a cost of Rs 21.78 lakh.

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Mayor Suman Bahamani laid the foundation stone for the projects on Tuesday in the presence of former Cabinet Minister Kanwarpal Gujjar and Municipal Councillor Priyank Sharma.

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According to the Municipal Corporation, the works are aimed at addressing the persistent problem of waterlogging in the colony while improving basic civic infrastructure.

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Addressing officials during the ceremony, the Mayor directed them to ensure high construction standards.

She said special attention should be paid to the quality and materials used in the construction work. “Any negligence or carelessness will not be tolerated,” the Mayor said, adding that the Municipal Corporation’s objective was to provide basic amenities to every citizen of the twin cities.

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She added that the completion of the projects would improve civic amenities in Roop Nagar Colony. “The installation of the stormwater line will permanently relieve local residents of the problem of waterlogging during the rainy season,” she said.

Gujjar said the state government and the Municipal Corporation were jointly working to strengthen roads, drains and drainage infrastructure across the city.

“This was a long-standing demand of Roop Nagar Colony, which is being fulfilled today,” he said, adding that development projects were being approved in accordance with the needs of residents.

Assistant Engineer Muneshwar Bhardwaj, JE Gopal, former Municipal Councillors Sanjay Rana, Birkha Ram, Avtar Singh, Ramesh Sharma, Ashok Mehndiratta, JN Kashyap, Sanjeev Jangra, Trilok Singh were among those present at the event.