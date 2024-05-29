Yamunanagar: Civic body carries out drive to weed out cannabis plants

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 28

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has initiated a drive to remove and destroy wild cannabis plants across the twin cities and villages falling under its jurisdiction.

22 wards divided into two zones Addressing a meeting at the civic body’s office in Yamunanagar on Monday, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Vijay Pal Yadav told MC officials to remove cannabis plants from all localities falling under the jurisdiction of the civic body.

The MC has divided all 22 wards into two zones. Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh will lead the drive in zone I, which comprises Wards 1 to 11.

CSI Sunil Dutt will lead the exercise in zone II, which comprises Wards 12 to 22.

Under the drive, the civic body will destroy the cannabis plants grown in open spaces, vacant plots and along roads in all 22 wards.

As per available information, the drive commenced following the recent directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to destroy cannabis plants.

On Monday, MC officials removed such plants in Wards 8 and 9. The MC has divided all 22 wards into two zones.

On the directions of MC Commissioner Ayush Sinha, separate teams have been formed in both zones for the drive.

The Deputy Municipal Commissioner said the drive continued on Tuesday and uprooted cannabis plants were destroyed under the supervision Narcotics Control Bureau’s officials.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Yamunanagar