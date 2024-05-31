Civic body chalks out plans to dispose of horticulture waste

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 30

To appropriately dispose of horticulture waste, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram recently convened a review meeting and chalked out a comprehensive plan in this regard. At the meeting, the civic body asked private agencies to transport the roots and stems of plants to the designated areas for their disposal.

The rest of the waste (leaves) will have to be disposed of in parks. The bulk waste generators will have to dispose of horticulture waste on their own, MC officials said.

MC Commissioner Narhari Singh Banger appealed to residents and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) not to throw horticulture waste along roads. He said a fine will be imposed for throwing waste along the roads.

The MC said a penalty of Rs 2,000 per day will be imposed on those who are found throwing street and horticulture waste along the roads.

The horticulture wing of the civic body has been asked to ensure that every park has a compost pit so that the horticulture waste is processed there. The horticulture wing will also ask ward committees and RWAs to set up compost pits in their respective parks.

Additional MC Commissioner Balpreet Singh said the regular lifting of horticulture waste is necessary to prevent incidents of waste burning because they lead to air pollution. A few days ago, a fire had broken out in horticulture waste dumped near a power transformer in Sector 56. Fire tenders were pressed into service and they controlled the blaze. Such incidents were also reported in Sectors 37, 51, 15, 21 and 46 in the past one month.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram