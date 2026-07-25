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Home / Haryana / Civic body chief takes stock of marathon readiness in Yamunanagar

Civic body chief takes stock of marathon readiness in Yamunanagar

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:49 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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MC Commissioner Mahabir Parsad speaks to officials.
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The preparations for the ‘Nashe Se Jung-Yamunanagar Ke Sang’ marathon have reached their final stage.

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Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) is on full alert mode to make this event grand and smooth. Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad, along with senior officials of the Municipal Corporation and other departments, thoroughly inspected the marathon route and took stock of the ongoing preparations.

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He gave strict instructions to the officials to complete all the remaining arrangements in time and to beautify the entire route. He also gave instructions to repair the roads, paint the dividers, plant attractive plants and pots, trim trees, install flags, remove encroachments and improve the streetlight system.

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He said that all roads on the marathon route should be made completely pothole-free and beautiful. “A special cleanliness drive should be carried out along the entire route so that the runners can enjoy a clean and positive environment. Bricks, pebbles and stones should be cleared from the roadside,” said Parsad.

Vikas Dhiman, Harish Kumar and Mandev Singh, officers of the Municipal Corporation said that the route had been made completely pothole-free, the dividers had been painted, tree trimming was in the final stages and beautiful plants had been planted on the dividers.

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Municipal Commissioner also directed the officers of the MCYJ that adequate drinking water, mobile toilets, refreshments and first aid, ambulances, and medical teams be provided at the marathon starting point and along the entire route for the convenience of participants.

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