Faridabad civic body clerk caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe

Faridabad, August 31
The State Vigilance Bureau arrested a clerk of Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000. The accused has been identified as Kanhaiya Lal, an employee of the taxation department.
Khaliq Rehman Khan, a resident of Sector 32, alleged in his complaint that Kanhaiya had demanded a bribe of Rs one lakh for reducing his standing property tax liability from Rs 27 lakh to Rs seven lakh.
A Vigilance Bureau official said, “One of our teams arrested the accused today while accepting the bribe.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against Kanhaiya. He would be sent to the jail after being produced in the court on Thursday.”
