Civic body fails to clear garbage in 16 days

Garbage dumped in the open in the vicinity of the Panchmukhi Hanuman Mandir, near the Community Center in Sector 7 (extension) in Gurugram, has been lying at this spot for 16 days. Besides it being an eyesore, foul smell emanating from the waste causes inconvenience to passers-by. It has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The civic authorities should remove the garbage soon and find a permanent solution to the problem. —KK Ahuja, Sector 7 (extension), Gurugram

encroachments on pedestrian paths

Encroachments on pedestrian paths in Janakpuri have rendered these unusable for pedestrians. Hawkers and eateries leave little space for pedestrians to safely navigate through these passages. This forces people to walk on roads, exposing themselves to potential dangers from passing vehicles. The civic authorities need to remove these encroachments at the earliest. —Koel, Janakpuri

