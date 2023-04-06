Civic body identifies land to set up waste disposal centres in 4 villages

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, April 5

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, has identified land in four villages falling within the civic limits for the setting up of garbage dumping-cum-processing yards. These would be temporary stations that will remain functional until the main dumping site at Bandhwari village is ready to accommodate the city’s waste.

“While two more spots are yet to be identified, tenders for work scheduled to be taken up within a month in Pali, Mujeri, Riwajpur and Pratapgarh villages have been released,” said an MC official. He said six such centres were expected to come up and two more spots would be finalised soon.

The move comes in the wake of a recent government decision according to which the city will have at least six dumping centres in all the six Assembly segments.

The move comes in the wake of a recent government decision according to which the city would have at least six dumping centres in all the six Assembly segments. Initially, only one dumping centre for Faridabad had been proposed near Pali village. Due to protests by residents, the authorities dropped this proposal and announced smaller disposal-cum-processing centres at different places in the district.

The MC has been dumping over 800 tonnes of waste at the Bandhwari site every day for the past two to three decades. The National Green Tribunal banned the disposal of garbage here April 1 onwards.

Tenders worth Rs 1.30 crore released for the setting up of temporary disposal centres at four villages will be opened soon, said an MC official.