Civic body in Rohtak steps up action on bulk waste generators

Ahead of the upcoming ‘Swachh Survekshan’, the Rohtak Municipal Corporation has intensified its focus on bulk waste generators, mandating strict compliance with scientific waste disposal norms to improve sanitation across the city.

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As part of the drive, detailed review meetings are being conducted daily to assess the scientific disposal of waste generated by such entities. The meetings are chaired by MC Joint Commissioner Namita Kumari. All concerned parties have been clearly instructed to either enter into a formal agreement with the MC or, if they have installed their own waste processing plants, submit complete details to the civic body.

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“Upon receiving details from bulk waste generators, the MC team will verify these arrangements. Strict action will be taken against institutions that fail to comply within the stipulated time. Any vehicle or institution found illegally dumping waste will face a penalty of up to Rs 50,000, along with further action as per rules, for which the concerned party will be held responsible,” an MC official said.

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Municipal Commissioner Sachin Gupta said bulk waste generators — including hotels, hospitals, banquet halls, restaurants, schools, colleges and other large institutions — have already been identified, and regular meetings are being held with them. As many as 16 major institutions, including Maharshi Dayanand University and PGIMS Rohtak, have signed agreements for waste disposal, he added.

“As per norms, bulk waste generators are required to process their waste at their own level or get it treated through a third-party agency. For those unable to manage waste independently, the MC is providing the facility, and such institutions can enter into formal agreements with the civic body for scientific disposal. A rate of Rs 1,155 per metric tonne has been fixed for waste processing,” he said.

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Gupta added that key decisions have been taken to make the waste management system more transparent and efficient, ensuring accurate tracking of the quantity of waste collected from institutions and the amount delivered to processing plants. This, he said, will help identify those involved in illegal dumping and reduce garbage accumulation across the city.

He appealed to all bulk waste generators to complete the required formalities within the stipulated time and cooperate with the MC in making the city clean, green and environmentally sustainable. “The system will be regularly monitored and strict action will be taken against those violating the rules,” he added.