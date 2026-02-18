DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Civic body razes two-storey building in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Civic body razes two-storey building in Haryana's Yamunanagar

Was being constructed without getting map passed from MCYJ

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 09:36 PM Feb 18, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
A team of the municipal corporation demolishes a building in Yamunanagar.
The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), demolished a two-storey building at Krishna Colony in Yamunanagar.

The building was allegedly being constructed without getting the map (building plan) passed from the MCYJ.

The MCYJ team took this action in the presence of a heavy police force on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner-cum-Municipal Commissioner Preeti.

According to information, before the action, the MCYJ had given three notices to the building owner, but the owner did not get the building map passed. Dr Vineet Kumar Jain, Assistant Agricultural Engineer of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, Yamunanagar, was appointed as the Duty Magistrate.

The building was demolished by the team of the MCYJ within a short time.

Assistant Town Planner Darshan Lal said the building was being constructed illegally without getting a map passed.

“The MCYJ had issued three notices to the owner of the building, but the owner didn’t get the map passed. Now, the Deputy Commissioner issued orders to demolish this illegal building,” said Darshan Lal.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dheeraj Kumar said no building, shop or showroom would be allowed to be constructed in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri without getting the map passed. He appealed to the citizens that it was mandatory to obtain all necessary permissions from the municipal corporation before the construction of a building.

“In future also, if any illegal construction is found anywhere, strict action will be taken against the owners of the buildings,” said Dheeraj Kumar. He said the objective of the MCYJ was to ensure planned development in the twin cities and take strict action against those who violated the rules.

