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Home / Haryana / Civic body to demarcate land to curb encroachments

Civic body to demarcate land to curb encroachments

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 10:41 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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A team had carried out demarcation of the municipal corporation land in Yamunanagar in the past as well.
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Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), has decided to free its land and properties from encroachments.

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Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad has directed MCYJ officials to demarcate land and properties falling under the jurisdiction of the MCYJ. “I have directed the Assistant Town Planner (Land) and patwaris to ensure the demarcation of all land and properties within the corporation's jurisdiction and submit a report along with the relevant site plans and records,” he said.

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He added that municipal corporation land was public property and that protecting it was the corporation’s primary responsibility. “If unauthorised occupation or encroachment is found on any municipal land during demarcation and inspection, it will be immediately identified, and action will be taken to remove it in accordance with the law,” said Parsad.

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He instructed officials to personally monitor the entire process and ensure strict compliance with the orders. “Any instance of illegal occupation of municipal land will be taken seriously,” he said.

He clarified that if unauthorised occupation of municipal land was found due to negligence in demarcation, inadequate investigation or a lack of timely action, the officer or employee concerned would be held accountable. He added that disciplinary action would be initiated in such cases under the applicable service rules.

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The Municipal Commissioner said that, in addition to maintaining accurate records of the corporation’s land, it was also essential to verify its status on the spot. “The status of the corporation’s properties will be assessed based on the demarcation report, site plan and related records. This will strengthen the security of the corporation’s land and effectively curb future encroachments,” he said.

He directed the officers and employees to take the prescribed procedures seriously and complete them without any negligence. He added that all officials concerned had been instructed to strictly and compulsorily follow these directions.

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